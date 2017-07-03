Akzo Nobel to Buy Flexcrete, Disatech for Undisclosed Sum

Dutch paints and chemicals group Akzo Nobel NV (AKZA.AE) is acquiring U.K.-based Flexcrete Technologies Ltd. and French manufacturer Disa Technology, or Disatech, in a move aimed at strengthening Akzo Nobel's coatings business.

Akzo Nobel didn't give any financial details,

"Both acquisitions support our strategy of investing in growth and innovation and are strongly aligned with our growth strategy," Chief Executive Ton Buchner said Monday.

Akzo Nobel said the acquisition of Disatech is subject to regulatory approval.

