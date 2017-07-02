Tencent Holdings Plans to Spin-Off China Literature

Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. (0700.HK) said late Friday it plans to spin-off and do a separate listing of its unit China Literature Ltd, which operates online literature platforms.

After the proposed spin-off, Tencent will hold at least 50% stake in China Literature, therefore China Literature will remain its unit, the Chinese internet firm said.

July 02, 2017 22:15 ET (02:15 GMT)