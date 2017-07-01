What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (July 1, 2017).

Continue Reading Below

Consumers are getting letters from insurers warning that ACA plans will be terminated, raising alarm as the Senate GOP struggles to craft its own law.

Conservative Republicans revived a proposal to repeal the health law and come up with a replacement later.

Trump and South Korea's Moon vowed to coordinate on a strategy for confronting Pyongyang after their first meeting on Friday.

Germany's parliament legalized same-sex marriage in a snap ballot despite Chancellor Merkel's no vote.

A war of words between Trump and MSNBC hosts Scarborough and Brzezinski escalated on Friday.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate is mulling banning the military from using Kaspersky Lab software, citing concerns about alleged ties to the Russian government.

China lodged formal diplomatic protests over the U.S. approval of a $1.42 billion arms sale to Taiwan.

-0-

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (July 1, 2017).

Consumers are getting letters from insurers warning that ACA plans will be terminated, raising alarm as the Senate GOP struggles to craft its own law.

Conservative Republicans revived a proposal to repeal the health law and come up with a replacement later.

Trump and South Korea's Moon vowed to coordinate on a strategy for confronting Pyongyang after their first meeting on Friday.

Germany's parliament legalized same-sex marriage in a snap ballot despite Chancellor Merkel's no vote.

A war of words between Trump and MSNBC hosts Scarborough and Brzezinski escalated on Friday.

The Senate is mulling banning the military from using Kaspersky Lab software, citing concerns about alleged ties to the Russian government.

China lodged formal diplomatic protests over the U.S. approval of a $1.42 billion arms sale to Taiwan.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)