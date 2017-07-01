What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (July 1, 2017).

Global stock markets had their best first half in years. But the strong run was capped by turbulence this week, a possible harbinger of greater volatility.

The Odebrecht family plans to relinquish its grip over the board of Latin America's largest construction group and turn all the firm's businesses public.

A cultural divide between the U.S. and Europe has thrust European officials into the role of global tech-sector cops.

Inflation eased and U.S. consumer spending was tepid in May, potential complications for the Fed.

A top ECB official said the central bank should prepare to reduce its stimulus despite falling short of its inflation target.

Dex Media said it bought YP Holdings, the latest sign of consolidation among local-directory firms.

Goldman has begun selling some of the Venezuelan bonds it acquired in a controversial deal.

Berkshire is moving to exercise warrants it holds for BofA stock, making it the bank's largest shareholder.

July 01, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)