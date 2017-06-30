U.S. Consumer Sentiment Gauge Declined in June

A measure of U.S. consumer sentiment declined in June, a possible sign of softening public confidence about the economy headed into the summer.

The University of Michigan on Friday said its consumer-sentiment index was 95.1 in June, up from a preliminary June reading of 94.5 but down from 97.1 in May. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a final June reading of 94.4.

The index rose 1.7% in June from a year earlier.

A partisan divide has persisted in the survey between pessimistic Democrats and upbeat Republicans. "Surprisingly, the optimism among Republicans and independents has largely resisted declines in the past several months despite the decreased likelihood that Trump's agenda will be passed in 2017," said Richard Curtin, the survey's chief economist.

Multiple gauges of U.S. consumer, business and investor sentiment jumped following last year's presidential election. But rising optimism about the economy hasn't so far been matched by a surge in consumer spending, business investment or overall growth.

Some measures have drifted lower in recent months, though they remain high. The Conference Board's consumer-confidence index peaked in March with its strongest reading since the end of 2000 and declined in April and May before rising slightly in June.

