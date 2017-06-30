Inflation Eases for Third Consecutive Month

Inflation eased for the third consecutive month and consumer spending was tepid in May, potential complications for the Federal Reserve as it charts a course for interest rates.

Stocks' Strong First Half Worries Market Watchers

Global stock markets just put up their best opening half-year results in years, but investors are keeping an eye on central banks and wondering if the gains can last.

U.S. Stocks Gain Ground

U.S. stocks rose Friday, on track to post large gains in the first half of 2017.

China to Open Mainland-Hong Kong Bond-Connect Link on July 3

On July 3, Beijing will open a link allowing investors with accounts in Hong Kong into mainland China's $9 trillion interbank bond market, a program approved by the People's Bank of China in May.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Gauge Declined in June

A measure of U.S. consumer sentiment declined in June, a possible sign of softening public confidence about the economy headed into the summer.

ECB Official Urges Bank to Prepare to Return to 'Normal' Policy

The European Central Bank should start making preparations to exit its ultraloose monetary policy even though there isn't a clear path toward reaching the bank's target of price stability, a senior official said.

Canada GDP in April Climbs 0.2%

Canadian economic output expanded in April for a sixth straight monthly gain, with the majority of industrial components registering advances.

EU's Juncker Cautions That Far Right Sentiments Remain

The European Union is still under threat from the far right despite the election of a pro-European president in France, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker warned.

Oil Price Outlook Darkens

Big banks cut their forecasts for oil prices for a second month in a row on expectations that global glut of crude would take longer to abate.

Time to Choose Sides in Global Markets

The first half of 2017 has ended with big moves in global bond yields and exchange rates, sparked by a belated realization that central banks are increasingly edging toward reining in extraordinary policy measures. The stage is set for a scrappier second half.

