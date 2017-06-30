Global Markets Fall as Wild Ride Continues

The roller-coaster ride for global stock markets continued, with Asian equities declining following selling in the U.S. and Europe.

Global Demand Keeps China Factories Humming

A gauge of China's manufacturing activity jumped unexpectedly in June on improved demand, leaving more room for Beijing to continue its crackdown on financial risks without causing instability.

Japan Inflation Picks Faster Pace in May

Japanese consumer prices rose at a faster pace in May, increasing for a fifth straight month and offering a small sign of improvement, though inflation still remains far from the Bank of Japan's 2% target.

Take a Look at the Boom in Banks as Tech Rally Falters

Bank shares have climbed around the world this week following good news from Italy's troubled financial sector, a clean bill of health from the Federal Reserve and the prospect of an earlier-than-expected end to easy-money policies.

SEC Says All Companies Can Now File Secretly for IPOs

The SEC announced that it would allow all companies to file paperwork confidentially as a first step toward going public. Until now that privilege has only been available to firms with less than $1 billion in annual revenue

U.K. Consumer Confidence Falls Steeply as Brexit Talks Begin

U. K. consumers' mood soured significantly in June, a survey published Friday showed, as Britons became increasingly concerned about the economy as well as their own financial situation, and grew uneasy about splashing out on big-ticket items.

On Inflation, Look Past the 12-Month Reading

Fed officials have said they believe a slowdown in inflation in March and April should prove transitory. Even if they're right, they'll face a bit of a communications challenge for the rest of the year.

Trump Set to Miss Steel-Tariff Deadline

The Trump administration is set to miss a self-imposed Friday deadline for concluding a major probe of steel imports, a delay officials said was driven by unanticipated complexities in engineering such a big shift in trade policy.

Trump Declares End to Obama-Era Energy Curbs

President Donald Trump declared a new age of "energy dominance" by the U.S. on Thursday as he outlined plans to roll back Obama-era restrictions and regulations.

Cyberattack Launched for Pain, Not Profit, Experts Say

This week's global virus outbreak that grounded airplanes in Ukraine, slowed FedEx courier deliveries in Europe and disrupted Maersk container ships around the world was devised simply to damage businesses, not earn profits for the hackers behind it, security experts now believe.

June 30, 2017 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)