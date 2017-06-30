Trump Declares End to Obama-Era Energy Curbs

President Donald Trump declared a new age of "energy dominance" by the U.S. on Thursday as he outlined plans to roll back Obama-era restrictions and regulations.

U.S. Government Wins Right to Seize Iranian-Owned Tower in Manhattan

Federal prosecutors won a court victory Thursday that paves the way for the government to seize a Midtown Manhattan office building they said was a front for the Iranian government and illegally provided money to Iran.

Puerto Rico Utility Moves Closer to Bankruptcy

Puerto Rico declined a $450 million loan offer, according to creditors of its public power monopoly, a decision they said virtually guarantees a bankruptcy for the indebted electric utility known as Prepa.

Falling Oil Prices Can't Keep Stock Buyers Out of West Texas

Stock offerings from energy producers have slowed dramatically this year with the decline in oil prices. Yet investors still seem eager to help fund acquisitions by certain players.

Amec Foster Wheeler to Retain European Nuclear Business

Engineering and project management consultancy AMEC Foster Wheeler said it has scrapped plans to sell its European nuclear business, but will continue with the planned disposal of its North American nuclear business.

BP Writes Off Exploration Assets in Angola

BP PLC said Thursday it will write off $750 million from its second quarter earnings as a result of poor exploration results in Angola, an oil-rich country that the company has touted as a pillar of its business.

Crude Rally Continues on U.S. Output, Inventory Data

Oil futures continued their climb for a sixth straight session as last week's drop in U.S. production stoked hopes that the slide in prices since May is starting to take a toll on the country's shale output.

A New Problem for Keystone XL: Oil Companies Don't Want It

Keystone XL is facing a new challenge: The oil producers and refiners the pipeline was originally meant to serve aren't interested in it anymore.

Don't Fight China, the Federal Reserve of Coal

State media reports China is about to restrict coal imports again, throwing a wrench into global markets for the third time in just over a year.

Feuding Arab States Make Their Case in Washington

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is keeping U.S. pressure on feuding Gulf Arab countries, urging negotiations as officials from all sides stream into Washington to make their case.

June 30, 2017 04:16 ET (08:16 GMT)