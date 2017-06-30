Goldman Begins Selling Some of Its Controversial Venezuelan Bonds

Continue Reading Below

Goldman Sachs Asset Management has begun selling some of the $2.8 billion in Venezuelan bonds it acquired in a controversial deal involving the country's central bank.

Berkshire Hathaway to Exercise Warrants for 700 Million Bank of America Shares

Warren Buffett's firm Berkshire Hathaway said Friday that it would buy 700 million Bank of America shares, via warrants, at below-market prices, resulting in the firm becoming the bank's largest shareholder.

E*Trade, in Bid to Survive, Returns to Its Roots

E*Trade's board has delivered an ultimatum to its new chief executive: Clearly define the company's future by the end of next year or face a possible sale, executives at the discount brokerage say.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk Teases Tesla Model 3 Timing Announcement

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk teased on his Twitter account that an announcement about the timing of the coming Model 3 sedan will come on Sunday.

Federal Officials to Place Puerto Rico Utility in Bankruptcy

Puerto Rico's public power monopoly will file for bankruptcy, the island's federal financial supervisors ordered Friday, a move they said would help advance a massive privatization effort to lower power costs.

Ford CEO: Decision-Making 'Shot Clock' Needed to Accelerate Plans

Ford Motor's new CEO Jim Hackett is enforcing a "shot clock" on lingering decisions at the auto maker to put plans into action faster and regain competitive footing in vital segments of the car business.

Alibaba Looks to Echo Amazon's Smart-Speaker Success

Chinese e-commerce major Alibaba plans to introduce a digital personal assistant similar to Amazon.com's Echo device in coming days.

HSBC Wins Approval to Operate Majority-Owned Joint Venture in China

HSBC Holdings has received regulatory approval to operate a majority-owned joint-venture securities company based in China, the first foreign bank to win such a setup.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to Buy Parkway for $1.2 Billion

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, the investment manager for for millions of Canadian pensioners, said Friday it would buy Houston-based real estate investment trust Parkway for about $1.2 billion.

Brazil's Petrobras to Adjust Domestic Gas and Diesel Prices on Daily Basis

Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras will start adjusting domestic gasoline and diesel prices on a daily basis, in a bid to introduce greater flexibility to compete with private importers.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2017 17:16 ET (21:16 GMT)