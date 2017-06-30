Evercore Hires Deutsche Bank's Paul Stefanick

Continue Reading Below

Evercore Partners, the investment-banking advisory firm, is continuing its hiring spree, bringing on a senior banker in New York from Deutsche Bank.

Walgreens Ends Rite Aid Merger, Will Buy Half Its Stores

Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid nixed their $9.4 billion merger agreement and reached a new deal in which Walgreens will instead buy half of Rite Aid's stores for $5.18 billion in cash.

Deutsche Bank Again Refuses Democrats' Requests for Trump Accounts

Lawyers for Deutsche Bank rebuffed arguments by Rep. Maxine Waters and four other Democrats that the bank was too broadly interpreting bank-secrecy laws.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

SEC Says All Companies Can Now File Secretly for IPOs

The SEC announced that it would allow all companies to file paperwork confidentially as a first step toward going public. Until now that privilege has only been available to firms with less than $1 billion in annual revenue

Activist Engaged Capital Moves to Overhaul Hain Celestial Board

Hain Celestial Group Inc., fresh off accounting troubles that nearly pushed it from public markets, now faces a board overhaul from an investor that recently won a similar battle against Rent-A-Center Inc.

Google Executive to Tackle Slow Pace of Change

Google's workforce continues to look pretty much the same as previous years, according to its annual diversity report published Thursday, a sign of the task awaiting Danielle Brown, the company's newly named head of diversity.

Nike Confirms Partnership With Amazon

Nike Inc.'s chief executive said the company is starting a pilot program to sell sneakers through Amazon.com Inc., ending a long stalemate between the sportswear giant and the online retailer.

New York Times Staffers Stage Walkout to Protest Job Cuts

New York Times staffers held a walkout on Thursday afternoon to protest pending job cuts expected to affect the newspaper's copy editing staff.

Puerto Rico Utility Moves Closer to Bankruptcy

Puerto Rico declined a $450 million loan offer, according to creditors of its public power monopoly, a decision they said virtually guarantees a bankruptcy for the indebted electric utility known as Prepa.

Oaktree Nears Buyout of Fifth Street Asset Management

Oaktree Capital is nearing a buyout of debt investor Fifth Street Asset Management, according to people familiar with the matter.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2017 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)