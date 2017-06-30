Global Markets Fall as Wild Ride Continues -- Update

The wild ride for global stock markets continued Friday, with Asian equities declining following selling overnight in the U.S. and Europe.

The drop in Asia reversed yesterday's gains, which followed declines earlier in the week. It has made for a volatile end to a historically calm first half.

"Sentiment is really key at the moment," said Gavin Parry, managing director of Parry International Trading in Hong Kong. Earlier in the week, markets were whipsawed when some central bankers indicated ultra-easy monetary policies would start to end sooner rather than later.

In Japan, the Nikkei fell below 20000 for the first time in two weeks. It was recently down 1.2% as the yen rebounded across the board, with the dollar easing 0.3% to Yen111.85. A stronger yen often weighs on Japanese stocks.

Friday's worst performer was Australia's S&P/ ASX 200. After rising 1.1% Thursday, the index had slid 1.5% in midafternoon trading there.

It is the last working day of the financial year for a large number of Australian companies, so the stock weakness might be the result of companies' "squaring up their books," said Grant Williamson, a director at Hamilton Hindin Greene in New Zealand. "It has been a very volatile period for the Australian market."

The ASX 200 has logged three other declines of at least 1% in June after just two from January through May.

Australian banks, after rallying Thursday, gave back much of those gains Friday. National Australia, CBA and Westpac were all down more than 1%.

South Korea and New Zealand, which hit record highs Thursday and are among the regional indexes that logging double-digit first-half gains, were recently lower by 0.4% and 0.8%, respectively. South Korea's Kospi was sunk by the 1.3% drop in index behemoth Samsung.

Parry International's Mr. Parry said investors need to be prepared for "left-field surprises" in Hong Kong as China could make announcements that lift markets or the local economy ahead of Saturday's observation of the 20th anniversary of Britain's returning Hong Kong to Chinese sovereignty. President Xi Jinping is in town to mark the occasion.

The Hang Seng was recently off 0.9% as index heavyweight Tencent fell 1.5%.

Helping limit stock declines in China were the releases of better-than-expected PMI data on both the manufacturing and service sectors. Chinese stock benchmarks were down no more than 0.2%.

This week's commodities rebound persisted. Iron ore rose 1.5% overnight, though that wasn't enough to lift Australian shares.

Oil futures rose 0.6% in Asia trading Friday to build on six straight sessions of gains. But the pace has been plodding, which "tells us traders are acting cautiously rather that boots in straps and all," said Stuart Ive, a client adviser at OM Financial. "The oversupply question mark won't go away."

