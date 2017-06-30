China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, June 30 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 624,108 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jul-17 13,180 13,180 13,100 13,140 13,145 -5 8 90
Aug-17 13,205 13,260 13,205 13,240 13,215 25 6 70
Sep-17 13,520 13,550 13,210 13,360 13,345 15 545,024 452,708
Oct-17 13,505 13,505 13,345 13,425 13,470 -45 12 132
Nov-17 13,580 13,605 13,315 13,390 13,420 -30 1,342 5,510
Jan-18 15,400 15,430 15,160 15,270 15,325 -55 76,034 81,280
Mar-18 15,390 15,390 15,390 15,390 15,570 -180 2 98
Apr-18 15,410 15,470 15,310 15,385 15,495 -110 10 54
May-18 15,630 15,630 15,375 15,480 15,490 -10 1,670 3,188
Jun-18 - - - 15,620 15,620 0 0 6
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 30, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)