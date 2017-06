Valero Energy reported a flaring event at its refinery in Wilmington, Calif.

Continue Reading Below

In a statement to the California Emergency Management Agency, the refinery said the flaring took place Wednesday in the "Phase 2 Flare in FCCU Unit," or fluid catalytic cracking unit.

The 80,000-barrel-a-day refinery is located in the Long Beach area of southern California.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2017 13:31 ET (17:31 GMT)