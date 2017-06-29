Tech Down as Valuation Concerns Resurface -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies declined as worries resurfaced about valuations. Shares of the largest tech companies, which had driven many of the stock-market gains in the first half of the year, were in the firing line with Amazon.com, Facebook and Apple all off more than 1%. A two-year chart of the technology sector shows a retreat during the last three weeks as the most prolonged--and one of the most pronounced--corrections in the sector's run-up over that time.
