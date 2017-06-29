S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange September S&P 500 Futures
2451.00 -- lifetime high
2444.40 -- second pivot point resistance
2440.50 -- previous day's high
2438.40 -- previous day's close
2434.93 -- 9-day moving average
2433.19 -- 18-day moving average
2433.05 -- 4-day moving average
2431.00 -- first pivot point resistance
2410.60 -- first pivot point support
2403.60 -- second pivot point support
2414.30 -- previous day's low
2412.00 -- previous month's high
2376.16 -- 100-day moving average
2350.00 -- previous month's low
1791.10 -- lifetime low
58.80 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 28
47.99 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 27
60.49 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 26
58.53 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 23
CME Nasdaq-100 September Futures
5907.50 -- lifetime high
5824.50 -- previous month's high
5824.00 -- second pivot point resistance
5749.00 -- first pivot point resistance
5772.15 -- 18-day moving average
5768.75 -- previous day's high
5764.56 -- 9-day moving average
5763.50 -- previous day's close
5634.00 -- first pivot point support
5632.00 -- previous day's low
5594.00 -- second pivot point support
5557.00 -- previous month's low
4599.00 -- lifetime low
51.77 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 28
42.87 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 27
53.20 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 26
56.34 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 23
June 29, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)