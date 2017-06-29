On Our Radar

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis



Chicago Mercantile Exchange September S&P 500 Futures

2451.00 -- lifetime high

2444.40 -- second pivot point resistance

2440.50 -- previous day's high

2438.40 -- previous day's close

2434.93 -- 9-day moving average

2433.19 -- 18-day moving average

2433.05 -- 4-day moving average

2431.00 -- first pivot point resistance

2410.60 -- first pivot point support

2403.60 -- second pivot point support

2414.30 -- previous day's low

2412.00 -- previous month's high

2376.16 -- 100-day moving average

2350.00 -- previous month's low

1791.10 -- lifetime low

58.80 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 28

47.99 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 27

60.49 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 26

58.53 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 23

CME Nasdaq-100 September Futures

5907.50 -- lifetime high

5824.50 -- previous month's high

5824.00 -- second pivot point resistance

5749.00 -- first pivot point resistance

5772.15 -- 18-day moving average

5768.75 -- previous day's high

5764.56 -- 9-day moving average

5763.50 -- previous day's close

5634.00 -- first pivot point support

5632.00 -- previous day's low

5594.00 -- second pivot point support

5557.00 -- previous month's low

4599.00 -- lifetime low

51.77 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 28

42.87 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 27

53.20 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 26

56.34 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 23

June 29, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)