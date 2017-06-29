Petro Matad Swings to Fiscal Year Pretax Profit

Mongolian oil explorer Petro Matad Ltd (MATD.LN) swung to a full year pretax profit as it benefited from an exit payment related to exit payment related to Royal Dutch Shell PLC's (RDSA.LN) withdrawal from a project in Mongolia.

The company Thursday reported a pretax profit of $10.9 million, compared with a $190,000 loss the previous year.

Petro Matad said 2017 has started well and that it will start drilling a new well in September.

Shares at 0943 GMT, down 2 pence, or 17.7%, at 8 pence valuing the company at GBP24.6 million.

June 29, 2017 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)