U.S. GDP Growth Revised Up to 1.4% in First Quarter

The U.S. economic expansion remains on track as it prepares to enter its ninth year.

CBO Says Government Could Run Out of Cash in Early to Mid-October

The government could run out of cash to pay its bills in early to mid-October, unless Congress raises the federal borrowing limit, according to a new analysis from the Congressional Budget Office released Thursday.

U.S. Stocks Slide as Tech Drops

Technology shares slid Thursday, dragging down major U.S. stock indexes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell roughly 150 points and the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.7%.

Global Bond Selloff Deepens Amid Hints at End of Stimulus

Global government bond prices slumped for a third straight day and the dollar fell, as investors continued to anticipate the end of the central bank easy-money policies that have dominated markets in recent years.

Fed's Bullard, Seeing No Inflation Pickup, Argues Against Raising Rates

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he didn't support raising short-term interest rates again this year, casting doubt on the view that the low unemployment rate in the U.S. would push up inflation.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits rose last week, though overall numbers remain consistent with steady job gains.

Eurozone Confidence Hits Post-Crisis High

Eurozone businesses and consumers were more optimistic in June than at any time since before the global financial crisis, reflecting a pickup in economic growth and the rejection of political parties hostile to the EU.

Crude Rally Continues on U.S. Output, Inventory Data

Oil futures climbed higher as last week's drop in U.S. production stoked hopes that the slide in prices since May is starting to take a toll on the country's shale output.

CFTC Won't Prosecute Ex-Citigroup Traders Over 'Spoofing'

Three former Citigroup Inc. traders agreed to nonprosecution agreements with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for their cooperation in a larger investigation of "spoofing" in U.S. Treasury markets.

Brazil Cuts Official 12-Month Inflation Target to 4.25% in 2019

Brazilian policy makers will cut the country's official 12-month inflation target to 4.25% in 2019, then to 4% in 2020, from 4.5% now.

June 29, 2017 15:16 ET (19:16 GMT)