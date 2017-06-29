U.S. GDP Growth Revised Up to 1.4% in First Quarter

The U.S. economic expansion remains on track as it prepares to enter its ninth year.

Global Bond Selloff Deepens Amid Hints at End of Stimulus

Global government bond prices slumped for a third straight day and the dollar fell, as investors continued to anticipate the end of the central bank easy-money policies that have dominated markets in recent years.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits rose last week, though overall numbers remain consistent with steady job gains.

Eurozone Confidence Hits Post-Crisis High

Eurozone businesses and consumers were more optimistic in June than at any time since before the global financial crisis, reflecting a pickup in economic growth and the rejection of political parties hostile to the EU.

U.S. Stocks Wobble on Technology Weakness

U.S. stock indexes wobbled Thursday as technology shares resumed a recent spurt of weakness.

Crude Rally Continues on U.S. Output, Inventory Data

Oil futures climbed higher as last week's drop in U.S. production stoked hopes that the slide in prices since May is starting to take a toll on the country's shale output.

Brazil Cuts Official 12-Month Inflation Target to 4.25% in 2019

Brazilian policy makers will cut the country's official 12-month inflation target to 4.25% in 2019, then to 4% in 2020, from 4.5% now.

UK Consumer Credit Continues to Grow Rapidly

U. K. unsecured borrowing continued to grow rapidly in May, official data showed, suggesting British consumers increasingly rely on credit cards, personal loans and overdrafts to support spending amid accelerating inflation and tepid wage growth.

ECB's Weidmann Supports Expansive Monetary Policy

The European Central Bank is unanimous that accommodative monetary policy is appropriate for the currency bloc, one of the bank's more hawkish members said in a speech.

Mozambique Bondholders Push for Loan Repudiation

Fund managers who own bonds of Mozambique are calling for the country to repudiate government guarantees on loans made to the country by Credit Suisse AG and Russian bank VTB.

