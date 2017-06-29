Financial Institutions Lead Gains in Stock Markets

Continue Reading Below

Equity markets in Asia were higher Thursday, with finance stocks broadly leading gains after all major U.S. financial institutions received approval from the Federal Reserve to ramp up dividend payouts and share buybacks.

Fed's Stress Tests: All Banks Cleared on Payouts to Shareholders

Big U.S. banks won approval from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday to return money to shareholders, suggesting regulators believe they are healthy enough to stop stockpiling capital.

Markets Jittery as Central Banks Signal End of Easy Money

Easy money unleashed by global central banks is receding, a development that could test a range of assets-from stocks to real estate-that have grown tightly linked to monetary support since the financial crisis.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

20 Years After Handover, China Looms Ever Larger Over Hong Kong Markets

From the ever-rising activity of China's traders to the plethora of Chinese companies listing on Hong Kong's stock exchange, China hangs over Hong Kong's markets in a way few expect to dissipate in the coming years.

House Lawmakers Target Wall Street Rules in Spending Plan

House Republicans are proposing to use a federal spending bill to roll back portions of the postcrisis financial rule book and more tightly control the purse strings of Wall Street regulators.

Singapore's MAS Says Not Yet Time to Ease Property Cooling Measures

Singapore's central bank said Thursday it was not yet time to ease property cooling measures, despite the real-estate market having "substantially stabilized" in the last three years.

Capital One Gets 'Conditional' Passing Grade on Fed Stress Test

The Federal Reserve conditionally approved Capital One's capital plan in the regulator's annual "stress tests," saying the firm will have to resubmit its plan later this year to address shortcomings in its process.

Azerbaijani Bank Wins U.S. Bankruptcy Court Recognition

A New York bankruptcy judge agreed to help the International Bank of Azerbaijan, the country's largest lender, fend off creditors while it works to restructure more than $3 billion in debt.

Germans Have Reason to Pick Bunds Over Treasurys

Germans have a new reason to buy up their country's government bonds: they're starting to offer attractive yields.

U.S. Car-Insurance Losses to Hit Record This Year

Your car insurance prices are likely to keep going up.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2017 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)