Staples in $6.9 Billion Deal With Sycamore

Private-equity firm Sycamore Partners agreed to buy Staples Inc. for about $6.9 billion, a bold bet on a company whose sales have been shrinking in recent years.

Pine River Capital to Spin Off Nearly $2 Billion Hedge Fund

Pine River Capital Management plans to spin off a nearly $2 billion government bond-trading fund into a standalone firm Jan. 1, in what is likely to be one of the biggest new hedge-fund launches next year.

Canada's CMHC Declares Special Dividend for Government

Canada's government-owned and dominant mortgage insurer Thursday declared a special dividend of 4 billion Canadian dollars as part of a new framework aimed at delivering excess cash to the federal treasury.

Chip Makers Cashing In on Digital Currencies, for Now

Graphics processors have long been the mainstay of personal computers tricked out for gaming. But the chips are also useful for a task called cryptocurrency mining.

Citigroup Doubles Dividend After Stress Test Success

Citigroup Inc. is set to pay out far more than it is expected to earn in the coming year, a major milestone as the bank seeks to revive its lagging stock. It will double its quarterly dividend.

20 Years After Handover, China Looms Ever Larger Over Hong Kong Markets

From the ever-rising activity of China's traders to the plethora of Chinese companies listing on Hong Kong's stock exchange, China hangs over Hong Kong's markets in a way few expect to dissipate in the coming years.

Markets Jittery as Central Banks Signal End of Easy Money

Easy money unleashed by global central banks is receding, a development that could test a range of assets-from stocks to real estate-that have grown tightly linked to monetary support since the financial crisis.

House Lawmakers Target Wall Street Rules in Spending Plan

House Republicans are proposing to use a federal spending bill to roll back portions of the postcrisis financial rule book and more tightly control the purse strings of Wall Street regulators.

Fed's Stress Tests: All Banks Cleared on Payouts to Shareholders

Big U.S. banks won approval from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday to return money to shareholders, suggesting regulators believe they are healthy enough to stop stockpiling capital.

Capital One Gets 'Conditional' Passing Grade on Fed Stress Test

The Federal Reserve conditionally approved Capital One's capital plan in the regulator's annual "stress tests," saying the firm will have to resubmit its plan later this year to address shortcomings in its process.

