Don't Fight China, the Federal Reserve of Coal

State media reports China is about to restrict coal imports again, throwing a wrench into global markets for the third time in just over a year.

French Utility Engie Looking to Expand in China

Engie SA, the French utility, is seeking to expand its footprint in China, and will consider purchasing a company with existing assets in the country.

GulfMark to Send Repayment Plan to Creditors for Vote

The offshore-drilling services company filed for chapter 11 in May, another victim of the decline in oil and natural gas prices.

Analysts See Small Addition to U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

Analysts expect government data scheduled for release Thursday to show natural gas stockpiles rose by 52 billion cubic feet, less than average for this time of year.

Ex-Goldman Executive Launches Commodities Hedge Fund

Two veteran oil traders are launching a commodities hedge fund, while crude prices languish in a bear market.

SEC Charges Obsidian Energy With Fraud

U.S. securities regulators filed charges against the Canadian oil-and-gas company and several former executives for their roles in an alleged accounting fraud.

Panda Temple to Put Reorganization Plan to Creditor Vote

The Texas power plant hopes to receive plan approval in August.

Oil Prices Recover On Encouraging Inventory Data

Oil prices rose for the fifth day in a row, bolstered by U.S. data that showed the amount of crude in storage rose by less than some had expected.

Feuding Arab States Make Their Case in Washington

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is keeping U.S. pressure on feuding Gulf Arab countries, urging negotiations as officials from all sides stream into Washington to make their case.

U.S. Oil Supplies Rise as Refinery Activity Falls

U.S. crude-oil inventories surprisingly increased, by 118,000 barrels, for the week ended June 23, according to EIA data. Gasoline supplies decreased by 894,000 barrels, more than expected.

June 29, 2017 07:16 ET (11:16 GMT)