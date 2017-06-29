Materials Down on Rate Fears -- Materials Roundup

Shares of miners and other commodities producers fell amid fears that rising interest rates would cause another commodities bust. Initially, signs that global central banks were moving in concert to boost rates were welcomed as a vote of confidence in the economic outlook. On Thursday, however, traders retreated from some sectors that could see demand crimped by higher borrowing costs, including raw-materials stocks. The prices of industrial metals such as copper rose, however, as the dollar fell against other currencies, reflecting a recalibration of the anticipated interest-rate differential between the U.S. and other developed nations.
June 29, 2017 16:46 ET (20:46 GMT)