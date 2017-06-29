Investors Take On More Risk After Central Bank Signals -- 2nd Update

Investors on Thursday added to bets that central banks are now closer to tightening policy, but remained optimistic about stocks withstanding higher interest rates.

Around the European noon, futures pointed to a 0.1% opening gain for the S&P 500.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was down 0.4%, but the banking sector--often a proxy for expectations of higher growth--was up 1.6%. The FTSE 100 rose 0.2%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei Stock Average, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 closed up 0.5%, 1% and 1.1% respectively.

Bank shares got a further bump from the Federal Reserve's decision Wednesday to allow all major U.S. financial institutions to ramp up dividend payouts and share buybacks. Futures on shares of Citigroup Inc., Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp. were all up more than 2%.

Expectations of higher interest rates in Europe and the U.K. bolstered the euro and the pound, which were both up roughly 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the dollar against a basket of currencies, fell 0.1% and is below where it was before Donald Trump's election on Nov. 8.

Yields on 10-year German and British bond yields rose to 0.415% and 1.207% respectively, compared with the previous day's closes of 0.363% and 1.15%. Bond yields move opposite to prices.

A raft of statements Wednesday by policy makers at the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Canada, however, convinced many that the progressive end of monetary stimulus is coming nearer. While ECB officials later left investors with mixed signals, Thursday's moves in bonds and currencies confirmed that investors now expect interest rates to be higher in the near future.

They have "concluded that the ECB must have intended to push investors closer toward normalization rather than further from it," said Stephen Gallo, European head of foreign-exchange strategy at BMO Financial Group. "From my perspective, this is true even when we account for the attempt by ECB sources yesterday to dilute some of the hawkishness."

Investors are broadly positive on economic growth across developed economies, but subdued inflation poses questions about how much policy makers can nudge up borrowing costs. Some analysts warned that money managers may have read too much into Wednesday's statements.

"The market sort of got carried away, there was very little new information in it," said Willem Verhagen, a senior economist at NN Investment Partners. "When we are in the territory of unconventional monetary policy, expectations of what the central bank will do in the future have no anchor."

The key test for investors is whether economic data and corporate profits come in strong enough to justify borrowing costs going up, analysts said. While optimism from central bankers can give stocks a boost, higher rates can also make them look less attractive.

"What's surprising is that equities continue to take it so well," said Philippe Gijsels, chief strategy officer at BNP Paribas Fortis, who believes it is now time to cash in some of the gains made this year in European equities.

"Markets have benefited enormously from the very loose monetary policy, it would be logical to assume that if this stops you'll have an impact on markets," he added.

Yet, the positive reaction of the market also fuels hopes that stocks have further to go.

Tim Graf, a senior strategist at State Street, said that interest rates around the world "are still pretty negative" once inflation is taken into account, which "is good for risky assets.

President Donald Trump's pledge to cut taxes for corporations could also bolster earnings, analysts said.

"We think most investors don't want to miss out on a bull market," said Myra Natter, wealth adviser at Titus Wealth Management. "If we see that the tax cuts are moving along and people see they are being implemented, this will continue being an upward bias in the market."

Crude-oil prices rose Thursday despite data showing an increase in U.S. stockpiles. The front-month futures for Brent crude, the international benchmark, gained 0.7% to trade at $47.88 a barrel.

Gold, a traditional haven, was down 0.2%.

