China Official Nonmanufacturing PMI 54.9 in June Vs 54.5 in May

China's official nonmanufacturing purchasing managers' index, a measure of activity outside the nation's factory gates, rose to 54.9 in June from 54.5 in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion while a figure below that indicates a contraction.

The subindex for services climbed to 53.8 from 53.5 in May while the subindex for construction increased to 61.4 from 60.4, the bureau said.

The new orders subindex for the entire sector also rose to 51.4 from 50.9.

The official manufacturing PMI, also released Friday, rose to 51.7 in June from 51.2 in May.

The nonmanufacturing PMI covers services including retail, aviation and software as well as the real-estate and construction sectors.

The data are based on replies to monthly questionnaires sent to purchasing executives at 4,000 companies in 27 nonmanufacturing sectors.

The China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing issues the data together with the National Bureau of Statistics.

