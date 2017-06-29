China June Official Manufacturing PMI Rises to 51.7

An official gauge of China's factory activity rose in June, signaling renewed momentum in the world's second-largest economy.

China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index increased to 51.7 from 51.2 in May, government data showed Friday. The index has remained above the 50 mark that separates an expansion in activity from a contraction for 11 straight months.

The June reading beat a median forecast of 51.1 by economists polled earlier by The Wall Street Journal.

The subindex measuring new orders climbed to 53.1 from 52.3 in May, while the production subindex strengthened to 54.4 from 53.4, the statistics bureau said.

China's official nonmanufacturing PMI, also released Friday, rose to 54.9 in June from 54.5 in May.

