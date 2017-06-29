BOC Aviation to Buy Four New Boeing 787-9 Aircraft From Boeing

BOC Aviation Ltd. (2588.HK) said Friday that it signed a deal to buy four Boeing planes in an order valued at US$1.08 billion at list prices.

BOC Aviation, the Hong Kong-listed aircraft leasing arm of Bank of China Ltd., will buy four Boeing 787-9 jets from the U.S. aircraft manufacturer. BOC Aviation didn't disclose the exact cost, but customers typically get price concessions for aircraft purchases.

The Hong Kong-listed aircraft lessor said the four aircraft will be delivered in 2019, and that it plans to fund the purchase with internal resources including cash on hand and bank borrowings.

June 29, 2017 20:36 ET (00:36 GMT)