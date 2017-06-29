ADRs End Lower

International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

HSBC Holdings PLC and technology companies were among those with ADRs that traded actively.

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 1% to 140.33. The European index decreased 1% to 133.76, the Asian index dropped 1.2% to 158.80, the Latin American index fell 0.6% to 216.32, and the emerging-markets index declined 1.3% to 285.35.

ADRs of financial-services company HSBC rose 4.2% to $46.53 after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday approved capital plans in so-called stress tests for the largest U.S. banks. All 34 firms taking part, including the bank's North American unit, passed the annual examination.

ADRs in several technology companies followed declines seen on the S&P 500 Thursday, where technology shares fell 2.1% on the day. ADRs in Nokia Oyj fell 3% to $6.17, ADRs in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. fell 2.2% to $140.81 and JD.com Inc. fell 4.3% to $39.50.

Write to Justina Vasquez at justina.vasquez@wsj.com

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2017 18:16 ET (22:16 GMT)