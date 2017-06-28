WPP Working to Return to Normal After Cyberattack

Advertising giant WPP PLC (WPP.LN) said Wednesday it was working to return to normal operations after being hit by a global cyberattack Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

The London-listed company, which revealed the problems in a stock-exchange announcement Tuesday, said Wednesday that some but not all of its companies were affected by the attack.

Businesses across Europe and the U.S. were hit by an attack, which has been nicknamed "Petya", that appeared to stem in part from an obscure Ukrainian tax software product.

WPP said it is working "to take all appropriate precautionary measures, restore services where they have been disrupted, and keep the impact on clients, partners and our people to a minimum."

Many of WPP's businesses are experiencing no or minimal disruption, it said.

Shares at 1002 GMT, up 7 pence, or 0.4%, at 1,648 pence valuing the company at GBP20.89 billion.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

-Write to Rory Gallivan at rory.gallivan@wsj.com; Twitter: @RoryGallivan

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2017 06:24 ET (10:24 GMT)