What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

Senate GOP leaders postponed a health-care vote until after the July 4 recess after efforts stalled to win support from the nine Republican senators who now oppose the bill.

The U.S. military prepared for a possible Syria strike after Washington said it had signs Assad may use chemical weapons again.

Ex-Trump campaign chairman Manafort registered with the Justice Department as an agent of a foreign government for his Ukraine work.

Trump's administration is moving to roll back an Obama rule aimed at protecting drinking water.

Justice Gorsuch early on has lined up consistently with the Supreme Court's most conservative justices.

Venezuela's Maduro said a helicopter dropped grenades on the nation's high court in a terror attack. Some foes called his claim a diversion.

Brazil's President Temer vowed to stay in power and fight the bribery charges filed against him, inflaming a bitter political divide.

Colombia's FARC rebels turned in the last of their weapons, ending a half-century of armed struggle.

Lawmakers in Germany cleared the way for a vote this week to legalize same-sex marriage after Merkel dropped her opposition.

June 28, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)