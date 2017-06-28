Two CSX Workers Killed by Amtrak Train -- Update

Two CSX Corp. workers died late Tuesday when they were struck by an Amtrak train in Washington, officials said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident, which occurred north of Union Station.

Amtrak service between Washington and Philadelphia resumed Wednesday morning. But the national passenger railroad said trains will be operating at restricted speeds and that customers can expect delays.

The two workers were hit after 11:00 p.m. near the intersection of Ninth Street and New York Avenue NE, a CSX spokesman said. The railroad didn't immediately release their names or other details.

A statement from Amtrak said the incident involved Train 175 from Boston and New York. There were no injuries to the train's crew or the 121 passengers, Amtrak said.

The men struck and killed were members of the train crew of a CSX train, a conductor and a trainee, according to a railroad union official briefed on the incident. The men were believed to have stepped off the CSX train to respond to a device called a "hot box detector," which sits alongside the tracks and detects overheating of a train car's axle, the official said.

The official said the two men were believed to be outside the train, responding to a signal from the hot box detector, when the southbound Amtrak train passed by on an adjacent track, striking and killing them.

