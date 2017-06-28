Tech Stocks Rise As Valuation Fears Fade - Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies rose as fears about valuations faded. Chinese internet giant Alibaba said it's sinking an additional $1 billion into Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group, raising its stake to 83% from 51%. Toshiba filed a lawsuit to stop a business partner from blocking the sale of its semiconductor business. Toshiba is trying to raise about $20 billion from the sale to a Japanese-government-led consortium -- over the objections of hard-drive maker Western Digital, which has a stake in the business.
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
June 28, 2017 17:01 ET (21:01 GMT)