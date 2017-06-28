TBC Bank: Societe Generale Sells Entire Stake

TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.LN), a bank operating in the former Soviet state Georgia, Wednesday said it was notified by French bank Societe Generale S.A. France (GLE.FR) that it has sold its entire holding of 2.8 million ordinary shares in TBC.

Shares at 1436 GMT, down 78 pence, or 4.8%, at 1,555 pence valuing the company at GBP820.8 million.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2017 10:53 ET (14:53 GMT)