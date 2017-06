Signals on Stimulus Roil Global Markets

Easy money unleashed by global central banks is receding, a development that could test a range of assets-from stocks to real estate-that have grown tightly linked to monetary support since the global financial crisis.

House Lawmakers Target Wall Street Rules in Spending Plan

House Republicans are proposing to use a federal spending bill to roll back portions of the postcrisis financial rule book and more tightly control the purse strings of Wall Street regulators.

Fed's Stress Tests: All Banks Cleared on Payouts to Shareholders

Big U.S. banks won approval from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday to return money to shareholders, suggesting regulators believe they are healthy enough to stop stockpiling capital.

Capital One Gets 'Conditional' Passing Grade on Fed Stress Test

The Federal Reserve conditionally approved Capital One's capital plan in the regulator's annual "stress tests," saying the firm will have to resubmit its plan later this year to address shortcomings in its process.

Azerbaijani Bank Wins U.S. Bankruptcy Court Recognition

A New York bankruptcy judge agreed to help the International Bank of Azerbaijan, the country's largest lender, fend off creditors while it works to restructure more than $3 billion in debt.

U.S. Car-Insurance Losses to Hit Record This Year

Your car insurance prices are likely to keep going up.

Oil Prices Recover On Encouraging Inventory Data

Oil prices rose for the fifth day in a row, bolstered by U.S. data that showed the amount of crude in storage rose by less than some had expected.

U.S. Stocks Led Higher by Financial Companies

Shares of technology companies and banks led U.S. stocks higher Wednesday.

Bank of Canada's Poloz Signals July Rate Rise in Play

Bank of Canada Gov. Stephen Poloz reignited expectations for a rate increase next month by saying excess slack in the Canadian economy is now being absorbed "steadily" at the current pace of growth.

It's Official: Pension Funds Should Pool to Stay Afloat

A landmark U.K. report called for the removal of barriers between pension funds, encouraging them to merge to cope with a looming solvency crisis.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2017 21:16 ET (01:16 GMT)