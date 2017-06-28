Fed's Stress Tests: All Banks Cleared on Payouts to Shareholders

Big U.S. banks won approval from the Federal Reserve to return money to shareholders, suggesting regulators believe they are healthy enough to stop stockpiling capital-and, in some cases, start giving it back to investors.

Capital One Gets 'Conditional' Passing Grade on Fed Stress Test

The Federal Reserve conditionally approved Capital One's capital plan in the regulator's annual "stress tests," saying the firm will have to resubmit its plan later this year to address shortcomings in its process.

U.S. Stocks Led Higher by Financial Companies

Shares of financial companies led U.S. stocks higher Wednesday.

Pending Home Sales Fell in May

The National Association of Realtors' pending home sales index decreased 0.8% from a month earlier to 108.5, the trade group said. Economists surveyed had expected sales to rise 0.8%.

U.K. Regulator Calls for Asset Management Shake-Up

The U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority issued a damning verdict on the country's $7 trillion asset-management industry, criticizing weak price competition and bumper profit.

Pound Surges as BOE's Carney Hints at Rate Rise

The pound jumped after Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney said interest rates in the U.K. may need to rise if the economy keeps motoring despite weak consumer spending.

Investors Say Beijing Enabled Unfair Trading by Chinese Banks

Regulators asked lenders to examine the loans of several conglomerates, a move that battered shares of a Dalian Wanda unit and drew criticism from investors and academics who say it gave the banks a trading edge.

U.S. Oil Supplies Rise as Refinery Activity Falls

U.S. crude-oil inventories surprisingly increased, by 118,000 barrels, for the week ended June 23, according to EIA data. Gasoline supplies decreased by 894,000 barrels, more than expected.

Oil Prices Recover On Encouraging Inventory Data

Oil prices rose for the fifth day in a row, bolstered by U.S. data that showed the amount of crude in storage rose by less than some had expected.

Bank of Canada's Poloz Signals July Rate Rise in Play

Bank of Canada Gov. Stephen Poloz reignited expectations for a rate increase next month by saying excess slack in the Canadian economy is now being absorbed "steadily" at the current pace of growth.

June 28, 2017 17:16 ET (21:16 GMT)