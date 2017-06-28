Global Bonds Sell Off, Sparking Fears of Further 'Taper Tantrum'

Investors dumped government bonds, marking a second day of heavy selling for Treasurys and eurozone debt after the European Central Bank hinted it would unwind some of the $2.6 trillion in bond buying that has buoyed these markets.

U.K. Regulator Calls for Asset Management Shake-Up

The U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority issued a damning verdict on the country's $7 trillion asset-management industry, criticizing weak price competition and bumper profit.

Global Shares Decline Amid Tech Weakness

Global stocks extended losses amid fresh pressure on technology companies, while the euro and government bond yields continued to climb as investors reassessed the course of eurozone monetary policy.

WSJ's Daily Shot: The Health Bill Delay Shakes Investors' Confidence

BOC Governor Signals July Rate Rise in Play

Bank of Canada Gov. Stephen Poloz said excess slack in the Canadian economy is being absorbed "steadily," which must be taken into account when the central bank issues a rate decision next month.

India's New Tax System Sparks Strikes and Protests

India's ambitious plans to overhaul the country's complex tax structure is triggering strikes, protests and delays as businesses say they aren't ready for the new system, which is set to start on Saturday.

Hong Kong Stocks Suffer Enigmatic Plunge As Major Anniversary Looms

A collapse in more than a dozen small-cap companies' shares in Hong Kong this week has wiped billions of dollars off their value, and shone a light on the murky underbelly of the city's stock market just as it gears up to mark 20 years since the former British colony returned to Chinese rule.

Intraparty Disputes Stall GOP's Agenda

The Republican-controlled Congress is struggling to overcome intraparty fissures that have been expanding since the rise of the Tea Party in 2010, threatening to derail their legislative ambitions this year.

ECB Says Eurozone Lending to Households Increased in May

Lending to households in the eurozone grew at a faster pace in May while lending to firms held steady, data from the European Central Bank showed.

Fed's Kashkari Sees No Strong Case for Raising Rates Given Inflation Levels

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said Tuesday inflation weakness argues against raising short-term interest rates right now.

