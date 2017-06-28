How Buffett's Bank of America Bet Changes With the Fed Stress Test

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway may become the biggest shareholder in Bank of America, if the country's second-largest bank gets the expected stress-test result Wednesday.

Stephan Feldgoise, a Top Goldman Merger Banker, to Retire

Stephan Feldgoise, co-head of Goldman's M&A group in the Americas, is retiring from the firm at age 46, according to people familiar with the matter. He will remain an advisory director.

J.P. Morgan Finds the Newest Banking Fad: Dark Corners

J.P. Morgan Chase and General Electric are announcing Wednesday that the industrial giant will help install new energy management and digital technologies for about 4,500 branches at the nation's largest bank.

U.S. Hedge Funds Agree to $885 Million Rescue Deal With U.K.'s Co-op Bank

Britain's Co-operative Bank said bondholders, including some U.S. funds that saved the bank from failure in 2013, will inject $319.3 million in new equity and raise around another $565.8 million for the bank through a debt swap.

It's Official: Pension Funds Should Pool to Stay Afloat

A landmark U.K. report called for the removal of barriers between pension funds, encouraging them to merge to cope with a looming solvency crisis.

Central Banks Give Sleepy Markets a Wake-Up Call

The U-turn in bonds is a sign that investors haven't been paying attention to what central banks have been saying.

Pound Surges as BOE's Carney Hints at Rate Rise

The pound jumped after Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney said interest rates in the U.K. may need to rise if the economy keeps motoring despite weak consumer spending.

Trump to Nominate Republican Senate Staffer to Top Treasury Post

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he intends to nominate Christopher Campbell, a Republican Senate staffer, to be the Treasury Department's assistant secretary for financial institutions.

U.S. Supreme Court to Hear Case on Debt Repayment Rules in Bankruptcy

At issue is the practice of recharacterizing insider loans as equity.

Hearing Puts Clearinghouses' Ability to Withstand Crises in Spotlight

A congressional committee sought to shed light on the role played by clearinghouses in crisis situations, as regulators re-examine whether rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis might undermine financial stability in some cases.

