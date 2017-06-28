Trump to Nominate Republican Senate Staffer to Top Treasury Post

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he intends to nominate Christopher Campbell, a Republican Senate staffer, to be the Treasury Department's assistant secretary for financial institutions.

U.S. Bond-Market Conundrum Returns

The U.S. bond market is defying the Federal Reserve again. While the central bank has raised interest rates, Treasury yields remain low.

Hearing Puts Clearinghouses' Ability to Withstand Crises in Spotlight

A congressional committee sought to shed light on the role played by clearinghouses in crisis situations, as regulators re-examine whether rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis might undermine financial stability in some cases.

U.S. Supreme Court to Hear Case on Debt Repayment Rules in Bankruptcy

At issue is the practice of recharacterizing insider loans as equity.

Apollo Breaks Record as Investors Flock to Buyout Funds

Apollo Global Management, the private-equity firm co-founded by billionaire investor Leon Black, has raised $23.5 billion for the world's largest ever buyout fund.

Yellen: Globalization, Technological Change Have Been Harmful to Many

The offshoring of jobs associated with globalization combined with technological change have been devastating for many American communities, while designing programs to help has proved difficult, Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen said in London.

Hedge Fund Activists See More Opportunities in Europe

Third Point LLC's $3.5 billion stake in Nestlé is the most prominent in Europe's nascent market for shareholder activism by hedge funds, with a number of funds already creating a nuisance for the region's companies.

Estates of Madoff Sons Reach Ponzi Scheme Settlement

The estates of Bernard Madoff's two deceased sons reached a $23 million settlement to help make up for victims' losses in their father's Ponzi scheme.

Wall Street Faces Cross-Border Conflict on Analyst Research

The SEC is weighing how to alleviate the harshest side effects of a European Union law that could have U.S. repercussions for banks trying to comply with it.

Harker Sees Fed on Track for Another Rate Increase This Year

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said he is ready to press forward with rate rises, believing recent inflation weakness is likely temporary.

June 28, 2017 00:16 ET (04:16 GMT)