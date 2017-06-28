Google Must Remove a Search Result Globally, Canada Court Rules

Canada's top court ruled that Google can be forced to remove search results globally, adding to the constraints governments and courts are exerting over tech giants as those companies' influence grows.

Blue Apron Serves Up an Insipid Offering

The meal-kit delivery service priced its initial public offering at the bottom of a target price range that was revised downward, at $10 a share.

Anthem Pulling Back on Offering ACA Plans in Nevada

Anthem said it would stop selling Affordable Care Act marketplace plans in most of Nevada next year. The move together with the departure of a smaller insurer leaves 14 of the state's counties poised to have no insurer on its exchange.

Sarepta Taps Chase Pharmaceuticals Chief as Next CEO

Biopharmaceutical developer Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. named a company outsider as its new chief executive, tapping Douglas Ingram to lead the firm.

Staples in $6.9 Billion Deal With Sycamore

Private-equity firm Sycamore Partners agreed to buy Staples Inc. for about $6.9 billion, a bold bet on a company whose sales have been shrinking in recent years.

GulfMark to Send Repayment Plan to Creditors for Vote

The offshore-drilling services company filed for chapter 11 in May, another victim of the decline in oil and natural gas prices.

New AIG Chief: Let's Make a Deal

American International Group Inc.'s new chief executive Brian Duperreault says he is open to slowing down the firm's share buybacks and instead using the capital for acquisitions.

SEC Tells American Airlines to Rein In Praise of Its Non-GAAP Metrics

American Airlines Group Inc. removed certain "descriptive language" from its financials at the behest of the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to recently released correspondence.

MetLife Closer to Spinning Off U.S. Life Insurance Business

MetLife has cleared one of the last obstacles to spinning off most of its longtime core business of selling life insurance to U.S. families.

J.P. Morgan Names New EMEA Tech Investment Banking Head

J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. has poached Matthew Gehl, a senior technology banker, from Deutsche Bank to lead its technology investment banking coverage in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2017 21:16 ET (01:16 GMT)