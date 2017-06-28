Staples In $6.5 Billion Deal With Sycamore

Private-equity firm Sycamore Partners agreed to buy Staples Inc. for about $6.9 billion, a bold bet on a company whose sales have been shrinking in recent years.

Berkshire Hathaway On Path to Be Top Bank of America Holder

The Federal Reserve said Bank of America can raise its dividend, which could prompt Warren Buffett's firm to swap its preferred shares in the bank into about $17 billion worth of common stock.

Anthem Pulling Back on Offering ACA Plans in Nevada

Anthem Inc. said it would stop selling Affordable Care Act marketplace plans in most of Nevada next year, leaving 14 counties in the state poised to have no insurer selling plans on its exchange.

MetLife Closer to Spinning Off U.S. Life Insurance Business

MetLife has cleared one of the last obstacles to spinning off most of its longtime core business of selling life insurance to U.S. families.

Stephan Feldgoise, a Top Goldman Merger Banker, to Retire

Stephan Feldgoise, co-head of Goldman's M&A group in the Americas, is retiring from the firm at age 46, according to people familiar with the matter. He will remain an advisory director.

Yogurt Declines Continue to Hurt General Mills

General Mills' new chief executive said he would invest in reviving sales as the struggling yogurt business continues to weigh on the company.

Blue Apron IPO Disappoints at $10 a Share

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. priced its initial public offering at the bottom of lowered expectations, according to people familiar with the offering, a disappointing development for a U.S. IPO market that has been on the rebound.

ABC News Settles 'Pink Slime' Food-Libel Lawsuit

ABC News has settled a defamation lawsuit filed by the maker of a processed-meat product that critics dubbed "pink slime," bringing to a close a high-profile legal test of so-called food-libel laws intended to shield the food-production industry from bogus food-safety scares.

Sarepta Taps Chase Pharmaceuticals Chief as Next CEO

Biopharmaceutical developer Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. named a company outsider as its new chief executive, tapping Douglas Ingram to lead the firm.

New AIG Chief: Let's Make a Deal

American International Group Inc.'s new chief executive Brian Duperreault says he is open to slowing down the firm's share buybacks and instead using the capital for acquisitions.

