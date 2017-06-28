How Buffett's Bank of America Bet Changes With the Fed Stress Test

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway may become the biggest shareholder in Bank of America, if the country's second-largest bank gets the expected stress-test result Wednesday.

Stephan Feldgoise, a Top Goldman Merger Banker, to Retire

Stephan Feldgoise, co-head of Goldman's M&A group in the Americas, is retiring from the firm at age 46, according to people familiar with the matter. He will remain an advisory director.

Yogurt Declines Continue to Hurt General Mills

General Mills' new chief executive said he would invest in reviving sales as the struggling yogurt business continues to weigh on the company.

Monsanto Boosted by Soybean Seeds and Traits Business

Monsanto's soybean seed and traits business posted a 29% increase in third-quarter sales, which helped propel the seed giant to better-than-expected results for the period.

Alibaba Pumps Another $1 Billion Into Lazada

The Chinese internet giant is plowing an additional $1 billion into Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group, raising its stake to 83% from 51%.

U.S. Hedge Funds Agree to $885 Million Rescue Deal With U.K.'s Co-op Bank

Britain's Co-operative Bank said bondholders, including some U.S. funds that saved the bank from failure in 2013, will inject $319.3 million in new equity and raise around another $565.8 million for the bank through a debt swap.

Samsung to Invest Millions in South Carolina Factory

Samsung Electronics will invest $380 million to expand its U.S. home-appliance manufacturing operations at a site in Newberry, S.C., generating more than 950 local jobs by 2020.

Toshiba Sues Western Digital in Bid to Keep Sale of Chip Unit Alive

Toshiba is racing to bring in $20 billion from the sale of its stake in Toshiba Memory.

J.P. Morgan Finds the Newest Banking Fad: Dark Corners

J.P. Morgan Chase and General Electric are announcing Wednesday that the industrial giant will help install new energy management and digital technologies for about 4,500 branches at the nation's largest bank.

Puerto Rico's Federal Supervisors Veto $9 Billion Utility Debt Deal

A $9 billion restructuring deal covering Puerto Rico's public power monopoly failed to win approval from the island's federal oversight officials, raising the likelihood of default at one of the largest U.S. utilities.

