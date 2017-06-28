How Buffett's Bank of America Bet Changes With the Fed Stress Test

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway may become the biggest shareholder in Bank of America, if the country's second-largest bank gets the expected stress-test result Wednesday.

Top Goldman Merger Banker Stephan Feldgoise to Retire

Stephan Feldgoise, co-head of Goldman's M&A group in the Americas, is retiring from the firm at age 46, according to people familiar with the matter. He will remain an advisory director.

Yogurt Declines Continue to Hurt General Mills

General Mills Inc.'s new chief executive said he would invest in turning its sales declines around as struggling yogurt sales continue to weigh on the company.

Alibaba Pumps Another $1 Billion Into Lazada

The Chinese internet giant said Wednesday it is plowing an additional $1 billion into Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group, raising its stake to 83% from 51%.

U.S. Hedge Funds Agree to $885 Million Rescue Deal With U.K.'s Co-op Bank

Britain's Co-operative Bank said bondholders, including some U.S. funds that saved the bank from failure in 2013, will inject $319.3 million in new equity and raise around another $565.8 million for the bank through a debt swap.

Toshiba Sues Western Digital in Bid to Keep Sale of Chip Unit Alive

Toshiba is racing to bring in $20 billion from the sale of its stake in Toshiba Memory.

J.P. Morgan Finds the Newest Banking Fad: Dark Corners

J.P. Morgan Chase and General Electric are announcing Wednesday that the industrial giant will help install new energy management and digital technologies for about 4,500 branches at the nation's largest bank.

iPhone Anniversary Edition Gives Analysts Pre-Party Jitters

Apple's plans to celebrate 10 years of the iPhone with three phones instead of two and new features like wireless charging and facial-recognition tech raise a question: What could possibly go wrong?

Blue Apron Chops Its IPO Price Range

Meal-kit maker Blue Apron is struggling to win over investors in its initial public offering, and now expects to sell shares at a lower price than originally targeted.

Nestlé Plans Share Buyback After Pressure From Third Point

Nestlé announced plans to launch a $20.8 billion share buyback, focus its capital spending on categories like coffee and pet care, and look for consumer health care acquisitions, a move that comes after it found itself the target of activist investor Third Point.

