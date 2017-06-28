Dow Investor Calls for Changes in Post-DuPont Merger Breakup

Continue Reading Below

Glenview Capital Management recently met with leaders of DuPont and Dow Chemical and pushed for changes in a plan to break the combined group into three parts, according to a letter the hedge fund sent to its investors late Tuesday.

American Airlines to Test 3-D Bag Screening Equipment

American Airlines Group Inc. is testing new machines that map the contents of hand luggage more accurately, aiming to address heightened concerns over explosive devices that could be carried onto a plane.

U.S. Tech Firms Feel the Heat in Europe

From Google to Apple, top American tech companies have been on the receiving end of tough EU decisions in recent years. Experts and regulators say it isn't about bias, it's because they're dominant in industry.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Toshiba Sues Western Digital in Bid to Keep Sale of Chip Unit Alive

Toshiba is racing to bring in $20 billion from the sale of its stake in Toshiba Memory Corp.

Nestlé Plans Share Buyback After Pressure From Third Point

Nestlé announced plans to launch a $20.8 billion share buyback, focus its capital spending on categories like coffee and pet care, and look for consumer health care acquisitions, a move that comes after it found itself the target of activist investor Third Point.

J.P. Morgan Finds the Newest Banking Fad: Dark Corners

J.P. Morgan Chase and General Electric are announcing Wednesday that the industrial giant will help install new energy management and digital technologies for about 4,500 branches at the nation's largest bank.

Blackstone Makes Offer to Buy Japan's Croesus Retail

Private-equity firm Blackstone Group Wednesday has made an offer to buy Singapore-listed Croesus Retail Trust in a deal that values the company at US$650 million.

Puerto Rico's Federal Supervisors Veto $9 Billion Utility Debt Deal

A $9 billion restructuring deal covering Puerto Rico's public power monopoly failed to win approval from the island's federal oversight officials, raising the likelihood of default at one of the largest U.S. utilities.

Santa Monica Labor Union Wants Transparency Over Hotel Ownership

A member of the Santa Monica, Calif., City Council and workers in the local hotel industry are asking for new ownership disclosure rules as concerns rise over foreign capital coming into the industry.

Samsung Revives Galaxy Note 7 With New 'Fandom Edition'

A refurbished version of the premium smartphone, whose global recall last year garnered unwanted attention for Samsung after some caught fire, is coming to retailers' shelves on July 7 with different components under the name Galaxy Note 7 FE.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2017 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)