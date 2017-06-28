Industrials Higher As Fears About Legislation Fade - Health Care Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies rose as traders questioned the logic of stalled health-care legislation hurting the Trump administration's economic platform. Arconic shares rallied as traders reconsidered the aluminum-paneling makers' liability after the deadly blaze at London's Grenfell Tower. Shares of machinery maker Caterpillar rose even after analysts at brokerage Deutsche Bank cut their rating on the company, saying that optimism on its prospects may have peaked after a long run-up in the share price.
