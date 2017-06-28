Health Care Shares Rise As Traders Bet ACA Will Survive - Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies rose as traders bet the Republican Senate will leave the Affordable Care Act more or less intact. The Republican-controlled Congress is struggling to overcome intraparty fissures that emerged with the rise of the Tea Party in 2010 and that could derail their health-care drive, The Wall Street Journal reported. A tweaked rather than repealed "Obamacare" could boost the outlook for health insurers and hospital operators. Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics rose after the European drug agency assigned its sickle-cell disease drug priority status.
