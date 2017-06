Oil and gas company Genel Energy PLC (GENL.LN) said Wednesday it has appointed Esa Ikaheimonen as chief financial officer.

Mr. Ikaheimonen, who will join Genel on July 3, previously was the finance head of Transocean and Seadrill.

