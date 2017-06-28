ECB Says Eurozone Lending to Households Accelerated in May

Lending to households in the eurozone grew at a faster pace in May while lending to firms held steady, data from the European Central Bank showed Wednesday.

Lending to households picked up by 2.6% in annual terms after 2.4% growth in the previous month, the ECB said. Lending to businesses increased by 2.4% in May, matching the previous month.

The central bank's broad indicator of money supply, M3, grew by 5.0% in May, after 4.9% in the previous month. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal ahead of the release predicted M3 growth of 5.0% in May.

June 28, 2017 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)