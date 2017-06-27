Utilities Fall as Bond Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators fell as bond yields around the world surged in the wake of European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's hint that euro-zone monetary stimulus could soon be withdrawn. President Donald Trump's administration is proceeding with plans to roll back the Obama administration rule that sought to protect clean drinking water by expanding Washington's power to regulate major rivers and lakes as well as smaller streams and wetlands.
Continue Reading Below
Rob Curran, rob.currran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 27, 2017 18:02 ET (22:02 GMT)