Telecoms Lower on Doubts About Deals -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies fell as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for deal activity.

Sprint entered into exclusive talks with Charter Communications and Comcast as the cable companies consider selling Sprint wireless services under their own brands. Sprint Chairman Masayoshi Son and the cable firms have entered into a two-month, exclusive agreement for discussions through late July, putting merger talks with T-Mobile US on hold. Shares of T-Mobile fell sharply.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 27, 2017 18:20 ET (22:20 GMT)