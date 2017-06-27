Nasdaq Slides as Tech Sector Remains Under Pressure

U.S. stocks fell, weighed down by declines in the shares of technology companies. Stock losses accelerated in afternoon trade, pulling nine of the 11 sectors in the S&P 500 lower.

ECB's Draghi Hints at Possible Winding Down of Stimulus

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi hinted that the ECB might start winding down its large monetary stimulus as the eurozone economy picks up speed, even as he warned against an abrupt end to years of easy money.

IMF Cuts U.S. Economy Forecast Amid Rising Policy Uncertainty

The International Monetary Fund lowered its forecast for the U.S. economy on Tuesday, saying it could no longer assume the Trump administration will be able to deliver pledged tax cuts and higher infrastructure spending.

Yellen: U.S. Financial System Is 'Safer and Sounder' Than Before Crisis

The U.S. financial system is "safer and sounder" than it was before 2008, although another crisis can't be ruled out, Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen said in London.

U.S. Consumer Confidence Rose in June

The Conference Board's index of U.S. consumer confidence rose in June from the previous month.

Home-Price Growth Slows in April

Home-price growth slowed in April for the first time in months, a trend that, if it continues, may signal the market is starting to cool as buyers weary of rapid price gains.

Bank of England Orders Banks to Boost Capital

The Bank of England ordered banks to build thicker capital cushions in the months ahead to protect the U.K. financial system from risks ranging from Brexit to China to booming consumer borrowing.

Fed's Fischer Sees Financial-System Vulnerabilities as 'Moderate'

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said the vulnerability of the financial system is moderate compared with past periods of risk, but warned that higher prices of risky assets bear monitoring.

Harker Sees Fed on Track for Another Rate Increase This Year

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said he is ready to press forward with rate rises, believing recent inflation weakness is likely temporary.

U.S. Doesn't Need Much Fiscal Stimulus, Fed's Williams Says

The U.S. economy isn't in need of a lot of fiscal stimulus, San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams said, citing stronger growth and a solid job market.

June 27, 2017 15:16 ET (19:16 GMT)