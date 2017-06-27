Draghi Says ECB Policy Has Helped Reduce Inequality

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi defended the impact of the bank's stimulus policies on Europe's youth, arguing that keeping interest rates low had helped create jobs and reduce inequality.

Global Markets Higher; Australia Is the Exception

Stocks extended gains in Asia-Pacific trading Tuesday, though advances were modest, while Australian equities continued to lag behind as its utility and mining stocks declined.

Chinese Premier Touts 'Unimaginable Job Growth'

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang made a strong defense of his signature program aimed at bolstering the country's new economy as traditional drivers lose steam, saying the initiative has led to significant job creation.

Anxious Investors Try to Hedge Against a Big Selloff, Even as Good Times Roll

Stock volatility is near an all-time low and corporate profits have bounced back from a year ago, but investors are increasingly moving to protect themselves from big swings in financial markets.

Appeals Court Deadlocks Over Challenge to SEC's In-House Courts

A federal appeals court said Monday that it was deadlocked on a case involving the Securities and Exchange Commission's in-house justice system, an outcome that opens the door for the Supreme Court to resolve the dispute.

Ethereum Drops 24%, Bitcoin Loses, Too, Amid Cryptocurrency Selloff

Cryptocurrencies led by bitcoin and Ethereum were falling across the board on Monday as a massive run-up this spring has spurred some profit taking.

Utilities Shares Boost S&P 500

Shares of utility companies and other dividend-paying stocks led the S&P 500 higher following tepid U.S. economic data. Technology stocks erased early gains.

Why Italy's Bank Rescue Looks a Backward Step for Europe

A sweetheart deal to wind down two small banks raises wider questions about state support for lenders.

CoCo Bond Market Pulls Through Recent Setbacks

The market for a complex form of European bank debt has remained resilient despite two setbacks in the space of a month-a sign it may have finally come of age, some investors say.

U.S. Durable Goods Orders Fall 1.1%

Demand for long-lasting factory goods declined in May for the second straight month, a possible sign of softness in the U.S. manufacturing sector.

